FBI Agents Discover 4,000 Counterfeit Viagra Pills in the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump is quite upset that FBI agents presented him with a search warrant and waltzed right into the White House.

Trump demanded that they leave immediately.

The agents were not impressed in the least, and they told him to step aside or else they would have no problem slapping the handcuffs on him.

Trump called his attorney, Segundo Juarez, who told POTUS to do as they had instructed him, or else he would find himself on the 5 o’clock news.

After searching the premises, the agents found an old trunk up in the White House attic that contained 4,000 counterfeit Viagra pills, with an estimated street value of $21,713.

They asked Trump if he knew anything about the blue pills. He thought for a moment, and then said that they were left there by Barack Obama.

One of the agents said, “Look here, fella. I voted for you in 2016, but you are a mess, dude. You really need to seek therapy, because I’m afraid you are going to snap and it ain’t gonna be pretty.”

Trump simply shook his head and took another bite of his Big Mac.

Melania recently told her step-daughter, Barbie Trump, that she is afraid that the president may accidentally push the missiles button and launch ICBMs toward Russia, China, North Korea, and Puerto Rico.

A CIA agent who did not want his name mentioned, said that a CIA operative secretly went into the Presidential Nuclear Satchel and he took the batteries out of the button device back in 2017.