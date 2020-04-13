Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Keeping in Shape by Throwing Passes to Danica Patrick

DEL MAR, California – Aaron Rodgers and his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, have been quietly sheltering in place in their mansion in Del Mar.

The Packers quarterback says that, since the two are self-isolating, they go out in the backyard every day, and he tosses about 60 passes to the former NASCAR driver.

Aaron and Danica talked with Dottie Bazooka of Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine.

The Packers legend commented that Danica has got some fantastic hands, and she hardly drops any of his passes unless they're ones that he overthrew.

He said that the 5-foot 2-inch little dynamo is a great sport, and, when she catches an exceptionally hard pass, she runs back to the huddle, jumps up, and gives him a chest bump.

When Danica was asked how it felt to catch a pass from the great Packers quarterback, she replied, “Well, I can’t say, since Brett Favre never threw, or even made a pass, at me.”

She laughed, and quickly took off running, but Aaron caught her about 25 yards downfield and made a hair-grabbing tackle.

When Miss Bazooka asked the two when they planned to tie the knot, they looked at each other and, on the count of 3, they both jumped on her.

Aaron said that Danica is 38, but completely naked, she looks like she’s 24.