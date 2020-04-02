Tom Brady Says He Will Compensate Buccaneers Receiver Chris Goodwin for Giving Up His #12 Jersey

TAMPA BAY – The sports world had been wondering if the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, was going to end up having to get a new number, since #12 was already taken by wide receiver Chris Goodwin.

There were rumors floating around Florida that Goodwin’s agent, Gulliver "The Pit Viper" Vaccaro, had stated that he wanted Brady to pay his client $125,000 to give up the number.

Another rumor was that Vaccaro also wanted Brady to agree to throw his client at least ten passes per game.

Goodwin finally decided, on his own to allow Brady to use the number 12, and he would pick out another unassigned number.

Brady was truly happy at Goodwin’s very kind gesture. And, in fact, Tom was so impressed, that he bought him a fully loaded 2020 Lexus in the Buccaneer team colors.

The Tampa Bay Bugle Bulletin reported that Brady also mentioned that he was going to give Goodwin $35,000 in cash.

Brady pointed out that what Goodwin really appreciated, more than the Lexus or the money, was the 12 rolls of Charmin toilet paper that he threw in.