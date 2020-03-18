The Real Reason Why Tom Brady Left The New England Patriots For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BOSTON – One of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL is saying goodbye to the team he has led for 20 years.

Tom Brady spoke with Hercules Confetti of Sporting Chance Magazine. The six-time Super Bowl champ was asked if he had a problem with Coach Belichick.

He said that Bill could certainly be sullen and downright sarcastic, but then he’d just pop a couple of M&Ms in his mouth, and he’d be fine.

When asked if he had a problem with the team owner, Robert Kraft, Tom said that he hadn't, but added that he did not like hearing him make nasty jokes about Kellyanne Conway, Kathy Griffin, Lady Gaga, and Spiderman.

Brady remarked that it was not a matter of money, because he has tons and tons of it. Maybe not as much as Mike Bloomberg or Oprah Winfrey, but he pointed out that he won't be getting on food stamps anytime soon.

Confetti pressed him yet again as to why he really decided to leave New England. And this time Brady bit. “Okay, Connie,” he said. “I like you a lot, and not just because you have my name tattooed on your upper left thigh.”

Tom paused. “So here goes. The reason why I have decided to leave the Patriots is because, after 20 years, I have become sick and tired of the damn friggin snow. I mean, my goodness, 70 inches of snow in one 24-hour period!”

Brady went on, “And ice all over the place. One day, this past January, one of my kids ran into the house and he had ice in his underwear. His underwear!”

SIDENOTE: Brady will now be playing down in the Sunshine State of Florida, and he said that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is thrilled beyond belief, since she has not had a suntan in 20 years.