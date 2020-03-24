Mexico Has Mandated That All Bullfighters Will Now Be Required To Wear Raincoats In The Bullring

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s Federation of Bullfighters has just issued a directive that came about due to the Coronavirus.

Fernando “Pee-Wee “ Caballo, spokesperson for the FB, said that, by a 7 to 3 vote, every matador who performs in Mexico will now be required to wear the standard yellow-colored raincoat.

Senor Caballo stated that he knows that it will take away from the spectacle of the Suit of Lights that bullfighters wear, but one cannot be too cautious in these days of the COVFEFE-19 (as it is called in Mexico, Latin America, South America, and East Los Angeles).

Caballo also stipulated that the matadors will be required to wear rain boots in place of their ballerina slippers.

One bullfighter identified as Francisco Paco Picante, a resident of Aguascalientes said, “I duzzent like dees idea worth a chit. Eat wheel make me to look sorta kinda like a seely bombero (firefighter)."

The Bullfighters Union has vowed to fight the ruling, but in the meantime, any matador not adhering to the new policy will be fined 100,000 pesos, which in American money is $4,000.