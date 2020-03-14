US Medical Experts Are Puzzled As To Why The USA Has Almost 2,200 COVID-19 Cases Whereas Mexico Only Has 12

MEXICO CITY - Mexico’s Department of Colds and Flus reports that the country has had only 12 cases of C-19, whereas China has had over 81,000, and the USA has had almost 2,200.

U.S. medical researchers are baffled by this big discrepancy, since the two nations share a common border, as well as a love for Corona Extra Beer.

Professor Humberto “Timmy” Tamale, Jr., who teaches Geometry at Mexico’s prestigious Pancho Villa Jr. College, said that he thinks that the reason why there are so few C-19 cases in The Land of The Puffy Tacos is because of the country’s love affair with jalapeno salsa (hot sauce).

Professor Tamale, who was born in East Los Angeles, but moved to Mexico at the age of 9, remarked that Mexico’s jalapeno peppers are so spicy hot, that not too many forms of bacteria can survive within the human body.

He noted that many tourists who visit Mexico from the USA, Canada, England, and Zimbabwe, report having second-degree burns in their mouths when they first eat the hot sauce made with the jalapenos.

The professor noted that he has heard of cases where Mexican parents will sprinkle salsa on the baby food that they give to their babies, and the babies will just simply giggle like crazy and play vigorously with their tongues.