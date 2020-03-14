US Medical Experts Are Puzzled As To Why The USA Has Almost 2,200 COVID-19 Cases Whereas Mexico Only Has 12

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 14 March 2020

image for US Medical Experts Are Puzzled As To Why The USA Has Almost 2,200 COVID-19 Cases Whereas Mexico Only Has 12
Many of Mexico's residents began eating jalapenos at the tender age of three.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico’s Department of Colds and Flus reports that the country has had only 12 cases of C-19, whereas China has had over 81,000, and the USA has had almost 2,200.

U.S. medical researchers are baffled by this big discrepancy, since the two nations share a common border, as well as a love for Corona Extra Beer.

Professor Humberto “Timmy” Tamale, Jr., who teaches Geometry at Mexico’s prestigious Pancho Villa Jr. College, said that he thinks that the reason why there are so few C-19 cases in The Land of The Puffy Tacos is because of the country’s love affair with jalapeno salsa (hot sauce).

Professor Tamale, who was born in East Los Angeles, but moved to Mexico at the age of 9, remarked that Mexico’s jalapeno peppers are so spicy hot, that not too many forms of bacteria can survive within the human body.

He noted that many tourists who visit Mexico from the USA, Canada, England, and Zimbabwe, report having second-degree burns in their mouths when they first eat the hot sauce made with the jalapenos.

The professor noted that he has heard of cases where Mexican parents will sprinkle salsa on the baby food that they give to their babies, and the babies will just simply giggle like crazy and play vigorously with their tongues.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
CoronavirusJalapenosMexico




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more