Liverpool Denied First Title In 30 Years By Coronavirus Football Shutdown

It's been confirmed after an extraordinary meeting of Premier League and English Football League officials last night, that from midnight tonight, all football in the UK will be suspended indefinitely, and that Liverpool, the team that looked odds-on to take their first title for 30 years, will now not do so .

Liverpool have a 25-point lead, and need only two more victories to secure the title. Officials at Anfield were fuming as the news became known, and fans threatened to go on the rampage.

The decision comes after authorities in Italy suspended all sporting events in the country due to concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is, likewise, expected to cancel the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan due to start on 24 July. With this in mind, the Premier League felt obliged to follow suit, and the Reds will now have to wait until next season to renew their title challenge.