John Travolta Tests Negative For Coronavirus

After an initial scare on Friday, Hollywood superstar, John Travolta, has left hospital this morning, having completed a full series of tests for the Coronavirus.

The results were all negative.

Doctors said that Travolta was suffering from Saturday Night Fever.

Travolta, 66, the star of such movies as Grease, Pulp Fiction, Face / Off, Primary Colors and some others, reported feeling unwell late last week, and was taken to a local hospital on Friday.

He told doctors his symptoms were a runny nose, a dry, tickly cough, and a high temperature. The medical staff swung into action in their well-rehearsed and choreographed manner, and isolated the patient.

Various tests were carried out, one of which tested the star's ability to remember the words to 'Summer Nights', whilst another required him to perform various slick dance moves.

His dexterity was tested by autograph-hunting nurses.

This morning, a doctor at the facility said:

"Mr. Travolta does not have the Coronavirus. I can confirm he will be staying alive."