Coronavirus And Cashew Checken

Written by Dr. Billingsgate

Monday, 9 March 2020

Cashew Checken

BILLINGSGATE POST: I took a chance and ate at a Chinese restaurant yesterday. I attempted to pay the bill by writing a check.

Jimmy, the waiter, said, “No, Doctor. No cash checken,” as he pointed to this statement on the front of the menu.

I opened the menu and pointed to the “Cashew Chicken” entree on the menu as I wrote out the check.

“No, Doctor. No cash checken!” Jimmy yelled.

Being convinced that I was right, I again pointed to the menu.

By then, we had attracted the attention of other diners. And I could see one of the cooks coming out of the kitchen with his cleaver raised.

“No problem, Jimmy. Do you take VISA?”

Slim: “I guess we have bigger problems than Coronavirus.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Failure to communicate.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus




