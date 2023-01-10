New Robotic Surgery is the Wave of the Future - Penile Surgery To Be First

Funny story written by UncleDale

Tuesday, 10 January 2023

image for New Robotic Surgery is the Wave of the Future - Penile Surgery To Be First
The LRP-3000 is a cybernetic penis replacement

Robot Surgery is very close to commercial development.

Corporations feel Penile Exchange surgery will be where the big Money is.

It hasn't been done before because Human hands are not surgically precise enough.

Soon men in London, Paris, and New York City will be offered new larger Penises. They will be able to compete with the Women and their ever larger Breasts. Sort of a Sexual Arms Race.

Poor men in Africa and Latin America will trade their large appendages for average sexual equipment - for large sums of Money.

Everybody will be happy.

In London - or N. Y. - Older wealthy men will show their Mistresses the new dusky 'Big Boys'. There will be lots of Oohs and Aahs and close - up inspections by the Ladies. and then a try - out period as the women attempt to adjust to the new Equipment.

Some Mistresses probably have to be traded in for younger women with larger Vaginas - but that is Life.

All change requires Adjustment.

(A Dr. Futuro Forecast - brought to you by Jumbo Condoms.)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
artificial intelligencePenisSurgery

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more