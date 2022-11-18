Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Hates The Pussy-Grabbing Donald Trump As Much As Prostitutes Hate STD's

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The recently divorced Marjorie Taylor Greene recently sat down and talked with Tittle Tattle Tonight reporter Pico de Gallo at The Enchanted Enchilada Restaurant in downtown D.C.

She told him that at one time, when she was naive and taking recreational drugs she thought that the Trumpturd hung the fucking moon.

But after dating him several times and seeing exactly what a low-life, bottom-feeding, Naci son-of-a-bitch he was, she wants nothing to do with him.

MTG said that Trumpo has got some truly fucked up fetishes including dressing up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader while putting away half a dozen Big Macs.

She also noted that he likes to be spanked with a copy of Trannies Illustrated, just like Stormy Daniels wrote in her book, "My Time With Donald Trump and Why It Sucked Like Damn Hell."