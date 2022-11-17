Rodney Smyth Is Tops In the All England Penile Tattoo Contest - with his Adam, Eve and Serpent

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Rodney Smyth's Biblical Scene beat out Jim Jones - (with his Mona Lisa penile tattoo) - in the Creative Division. Judges felt Mona Lisa's smile was inappropriate around the foreskin.

"It was a hard-fought battle” - Rodney said – “and I went through a lot of pain to win.

“Correction - the Big Boy went through a lot of pain.

“I now have a Certified work of Art - I am just sorry I can't show it to you here at this interview. And - I just insured it and the Lady who handled it was very impressed.

“I have to be careful how it is handled. It is still sensitive. Several gay fans were eager to help but I turned them down.

“So far only the judges and my girlfriend have seen this winning creation. The girlfriend - (while the work was ongoing - getting down there and checking it every day really helped at lot. Relieved a lot of stress.

“You can go to my Google site and for a small fee view the video of the fully erect artwork - in all it's glory.

“I have to charge as I am still paying for it.

“The Serpent actually seems to writhe - as I manipulate it in different directions - it is so skilfully done. "

(Basil Blathering reporting.)

(Well, we say reporting, but one long quote is hardly reporting.)

(You get what you pay for.)