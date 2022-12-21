11,000 Year Old Wall Carving of Man Holding his Penis Found in Turkey

Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Archaeologists have uncovered a really ancient Wall carving in Sayburc, Turkey - as reported by Antiquity Magazine.

It is a Limestone carving of a man holding his Penis - while Leopards approach him from both sides. It is in a large recently excavated communal hall. The experts are fairly sure the inscription underneath reads - 'Holy Shit!'.

It could be he was Wanking out in the open and didn't notice the Leopards approaching - as there is a surprised look on his face. He had a round face and large ears - and had a bandana type cloth around his neck.

Looks sort of British.

Being 11, 000 years old - this is one of the oldest carvings that tells a Story.

The rest of the inscription might give the Moral of the Story - don't Wank when Leopards are around.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

