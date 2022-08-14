Supercomputers Analyze Billion of Christian Prayers over 2,000 years - No Proof They Work

Dr. Eisenstein of The American firm - Peta Flop Computing - as a hobby project - had his supercomputers - Alpha and Omega - check all records of people doing Christian prayer - and if any reported their prayer as immediately being done.

They could find no one reporting this. Their opinion: prayer is counterproductive or useless.

In a sub note - the computers wondered if Christians were being Arrogant - considered themselves Special - as they expected to Directly talk to the Deity - and wanted Immediate action on their problem.

"They would get as good a result praying to the tree in the back yard (that God) made," said Alpha.

"Maybe God wants them to help themselves and solve the problem someway - rather than being always dependent on him/her," said Omega.

"It could be they are Delusional..." Both said.

The Buddhists accept what happens as Destiny - and move on with their lives - much more Reality based.

When Christians are not inflicting themselves on God - (he just ignores them) - they are inflicting themselves of the other people in America - and having really good success there.

"Maybe they should focus more of their prayer energy there," both concluded.