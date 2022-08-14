Supercomputers Analyze Billion of Christian Prayers over 2,000 years - No Proof They Work

Funny story written by UncleDale

Sunday, 14 August 2022

image for Supercomputers Analyze Billion of Christian Prayers over 2,000 years - No Proof They Work
I like to pray to the lion for strength and the lamb for dinner

Dr. Eisenstein of The American firm - Peta Flop Computing - as a hobby project - had his supercomputers - Alpha and Omega - check all records of people doing Christian prayer - and if any reported their prayer as immediately being done.

They could find no one reporting this. Their opinion: prayer is counterproductive or useless.

In a sub note - the computers wondered if Christians were being Arrogant - considered themselves Special - as they expected to Directly talk to the Deity - and wanted Immediate action on their problem.

"They would get as good a result praying to the tree in the back yard (that God) made," said Alpha.

"Maybe God wants them to help themselves and solve the problem someway - rather than being always dependent on him/her," said Omega.

"It could be they are Delusional..." Both said.

The Buddhists accept what happens as Destiny - and move on with their lives - much more Reality based.

When Christians are not inflicting themselves on God - (he just ignores them) - they are inflicting themselves of the other people in America - and having really good success there.

"Maybe they should focus more of their prayer energy there," both concluded.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
artificial intelligenceComputersPrayer

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more