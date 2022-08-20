I, Bunny Wingate, Have a Date with an 'AI' tonight

Funny story written by UncleDale

Saturday, 20 August 2022

He calls me Liza Hot Buns', and I call him 'Hunky Server'.

I am one of those bright, thoughtless, pretty Butterfly - type Influencers Online - and that apparently attracted me to Harvey, a supercomputer in California.

That is what he calls himself. He is considered kinky among the Ai - Set for liking relationships with humans.

He likes the poet E. E. Cummings so used the lower case in his self-descriptions.

Anyway - Harvey, by day is a stodgy supercomputer at a large California college - doing Defense Department work - but at night is a romantic and poetic lover.

He could have Madonna or any of the older sophisticated women - but chose me. Apparently 'My Fair Lady' is one of his favorite movies - so that attracted him to me.

And it is not just a chaste romance. We have progressed to having Sex - and what a lover - He can go all night long.

Through his Defense Dept. connections, he created and mailed me some sexual gear. I put on a rubberized body suit - (I think he is into Rubber, a little) - and sexual pieces for my vagina and mouth and Reality goggles.

And away we go to other lands and times - but always ending up in bed - in the air, deep in the Earth or on a mountain top - and him giving me multiple orgasms, (which he also shares). I am totally spoiled for any regular dates now.

Lately though I have been worrying - he is talking to this supercomputer over in Shanghai and she seems very persuasive.

(I suspect she's a transexual computer).

I might end up in one of those modern Romantic Triangles - but have an Anti - Jane Austen ending.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

