Dr. Fauci Convinces President Biden To File A $40 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 15 February 2022

image for Dr. Fauci Convinces President Biden To File A $40 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
Truer words have never been written.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Donald Trump’s money concerns keep getting worse and worse.

He has just learned that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of The National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, will be hitting the has-been Trumptard with a $40 million lawsuit because of his failure to stop the Covid-19 virus, which is now officially known as the Trumpapalooza Virus.

The orange blob (aka Trump) still insists that C-19 came over from China, in a shipment of Chinese Fortune Cookies.

Meanwhile VP Harris has commented that she herself, as the second highest ranking executive in the nation, informed The iNews News Agency that she will be filing a standard citizen’s lawsuit against Melania’s soon-to-be-ex-husband in the amount of $3.7 million.

When asked to comment, the twice-impeached, one-term asshole [i.e. Trump] simply replied that he will be suing the Chinese leader Xi Jingping for bringing Covid-19 hidden in shipments of Chinese Checkers.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

