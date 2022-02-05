An Unnamed Source Reports That Trump Called Up President Biden and Asked Him If The Plans To Put His Likeness On Mt. Rushmore Are Still On

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Several White House insiders said that they have never heard anyone laugh as loud as POTUS did when he took the Trumptard’s call.

One of the insiders actually said that “Joey” as those very, very close to him call the president, was laughing so loud that he was afraid he would pee all over the Oval Office presidential carpet.

In fact, first lady Dr. Jill Biden was outside helping to shovel snow from the White House backyard deck, and she quickly ran back inside fearing that her husband was having a panic attack.

President Biden had put the phone down and the first lady said she could hear the predatorial predator (DJT) saying, “Joe are you there, Joe, Joe, answer me please Joey.”

SIDENOTE: After 7 minutes, the president finally picked up the phone and said, “Okay fella, listen to me, and listen good your motherfucking fat tub of orange industrial lard, I would not put your ugly-ass, racist, bitch likeness on Mt. Rushmore, if you got down on your knees and offered to give me a you-know-what."