Weather Experts Predict a Wayward Tsunami Will Hit Boston In May, 2022

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The nation’s top weather experts are predicting that one of the biggest tsunamis in the history of the Eastern Atlantic coast will hit Boston as a category 5 tsunami.

The mayor of Boston, Kim Janey, issued a directive directing the entire population not to panic, because there is a slight chance that the cat 5 tsunami could veer off to the north and end up hitting Manchester, New Hampshire instead.

Word coming out of the White House is that VP Kamala Harris will take a trip to Boston and see about having the US government provide the city with 7,00,000 reusable sand bags.■