Weather Experts Predict a Wayward Tsunami Will Hit Boston In May, 2022

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 3 February 2022

image for Weather Experts Predict a Wayward Tsunami Will Hit Boston In May, 2022
This is what a category 5 tsunami looks like. (Photo courtesy of Rico Chorizo).

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The nation’s top weather experts are predicting that one of the biggest tsunamis in the history of the Eastern Atlantic coast will hit Boston as a category 5 tsunami.

The mayor of Boston, Kim Janey, issued a directive directing the entire population not to panic, because there is a slight chance that the cat 5 tsunami could veer off to the north and end up hitting Manchester, New Hampshire instead.

Word coming out of the White House is that VP Kamala Harris will take a trip to Boston and see about having the US government provide the city with 7,00,000 reusable sand bags.■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
bostonNew HampshireTsunamiWeather

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more