President Biden Threatens To Sue The State of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – (US Satire) – The “Fly-Over” state of Iowa has just been informed that President Biden has let it be known that they are very close to getting their cornfield asses sued.

POTUS stated that the FBI showed him a report that showed that the Midwest state had scammed tens of thousands of Iowans by selling them tsunami insurance.

The kicker is that Iowa is a little over 1,000 miles away from the nearest big body of water; which is the Gulf of Mexico.

The president said that VP Harris did some research and she concluded that the odds of a tsunami hitting any part of Iowa are 47 trillion to 1; or roughly the odds of that prick-looking, hormonal bitch, Marjorie Taylor Greene ever getting married. ■