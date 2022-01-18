President Biden Threatens To Sue The State of Iowa

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 18 January 2022

image for President Biden Threatens To Sue The State of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – (US Satire) – The “Fly-Over” state of Iowa has just been informed that President Biden has let it be known that they are very close to getting their cornfield asses sued.

POTUS stated that the FBI showed him a report that showed that the Midwest state had scammed tens of thousands of Iowans by selling them tsunami insurance.

The kicker is that Iowa is a little over 1,000 miles away from the nearest big body of water; which is the Gulf of Mexico.

The president said that VP Harris did some research and she concluded that the odds of a tsunami hitting any part of Iowa are 47 trillion to 1; or roughly the odds of that prick-looking, hormonal bitch, Marjorie Taylor Greene ever getting married. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
IowaJoseph BidenTsunami

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more