Australia Is Hit By A Devastating Category 7 Typhoon

BRISBANE, Australia – (Satire News) – Australia’s Boomerang News Agency has just put out that the typhoon that just hit the country is one of the most powerful on record.

KNA reported that the typhoon, named Keith, in honor of Keith Urban, struck the mainland at 2:42 am, with winds in excess of 174 mph.

One Aussie rancher, Clem Stuckley, 77, commented that he estimates that about 6,000 kangaroos and about 9,000 koala bears, where picked up by Typhoon Keith, and are now living in New Guinea.

Australian meteorologists have said that the typhoon had such intensity that it literally turned thousands of Kangaroo pockets inside out.

One Sydney weatherman noted that he had never seen so many videos of koala bears flying through the air as if they were koala bear versions of Superman.

One lifelong resident of Melbourne, Melvin MacAdoo, 84, stated that the typhoon broke out all of his mobile homes kitchen windows, and his wife, Loretta Sue MacAdoo, 82, ended up having one of her ovaries literally sucked out of her body, and ending up in the dog’s water dish.

Luckily there were no injuries or fatalities, other than Loretta Sue loosing one of her ovaries, of course.