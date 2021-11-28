Meteorologists Fear That If A Category 5 Tsunami Hits Key West, Florida, The Island Is History

MIAMI – (Satire News) – Many weather-related topics were recently discussed at the annual meeting of The American Meteorological Guild (AMG).

One topic that was discussed concerns the island town of Key West, Florida. As everyone knows Key West just sits out in the Gulf of Mexico. They noted that if a category 5 tsunami should hit the town, it will no longer exist, just like the 1958 Ford Edsel.

It was pointed out by the beautifully sexy and full-bosomed meteorologist from Galveston, Texas, Mandy Turkenberry, 28, that the number of damn hurricanes has increased drastically just within the past three years.

The erotically attractive Miss Turkenberry, pointed out that back in the 50s, 60s, and 70s the US was averaging 6 named hurricanes a year.

And now just in the past couple of years, the number has gone up to 34 in 2020, and 41 in 2021.

Senior meteorologist Woodland “Tornado” Tortinelli, 74, of Cleveland, stated that there were so many of those motherf*ckers that we ran out of alphabetical lettered names.

Tortinelli took a sip of his papaya margarita and commented that they had to end up having to use symbolic Greek names such as Alpha, Beta, and Galifianakis.

SIDENOTE: One very creative meteorologist North Dakota native, Billy Bobby Bibbunsteen, 83, suggested that beginning with the 2022 hurricane season that the names of hurricanes include the name Jr., such as Hurricane Sylvester Jr., Hurricane Anastasius Jr., and Hurricane Cinderella Jr.