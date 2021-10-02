Man talking about the weather, again

Now it is Autumn, Gary Johnson has started to talk to complete strangers about the weather, again.

As he does every year, Johnson starts cheery conversations with complete strangers whenever he can.

'I missed it during lockdown' he told us 'when people were wearing masks that was no fun, but now it is better.

Chris Trumpton, one of the people Johnson's tried to talk to was non-plussed by the encounters. 'He just walked up to me and started talking about how cold it was getting. I know that it is October now, and we were both outside. He was a bit weird'.

Jane Seymour-Glass, who watched the strange encounter said 'It was proper weird like. I mean, I hoped that we had done away with the need for conversation between strangers with the internet, but clearly, we haven't managed that yet.'