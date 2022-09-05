Pakistan Want Reparation Money from Rich Countries Causing Global Warming

Monday, 5 September 2022

image for Pakistan Want Reparation Money from Rich Countries Causing Global Warming
This used to be a major highway.

Why doesn't Pakistan start with Rich Saudi Arabia and Rich Kuwait who are pumping all the oil causing Global Warming?

And by the way - these Rich Islamic countries have given no Aid during the huge floods currently covering Pakistan.

Iran and Iraq also pump huge amounts of oil every year - directly contributing to the Global Warming flood waters covering Pakistan.

Have a chat with them.

And the many billions of people in China and India, (due to no birth control) - are a huge contributor to Global warming - just by going about their daily activities.

But Pakistan won't try reparations against Saudi Arabia or other Moslem countries - because they won't get any money.

They just want Reparation money from Europe and America - put the guilt trip on them.

Good luck getting money from anyone - since being a sponsor of

Islamic terrorism for many, many years.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

