The Sahara Desert Is So Damn Hot That Sand Crabs Are Actually Catching Fire

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 8 August 2022

Sand crabs can take temperatures up to 124 degrees, but after that they will catch fire.

THE SAHARA DESERT - (Satire News) - The words "Hot-as-hell" are being used in every country in the world due to the amazing heat spell that the world is seeing.

Many lakes have totally dried up and a lot of the fish have been gathered up by the PETA people.

Sales of pool noodles have dropped by 48% as have sales of bikini swimsuits, swimming goggles, and sunscreen.

In Egypt, Sahara Desert rangers are reporting that the desert is so damn hot that sand crabs are actually catching fire. Luckily, sand crabs have a built in fire extinguisher type of body part, that allows them to quickly extinguish the flames.

In Other Desert News. California's Mojave Desert is reporting that palm trees that are hundreds of years old have just withered away.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

