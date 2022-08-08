The Weather In Australia Is So Effen Hot That Kangaroos Have Stopped Hopping and Are Now Just Simply Walking (And Slowly)

CANBERRA, Australia - (Satire News) - The damn weather in Australia, like everywhere else has gotten fucking hot!!! The temperature gauge today registered 109 degrees (Fahrenheit).

Boom Boom News (Australia) reports that Aussie park rangers are reporting that they are seeing more and more kangaroos simply walking to wherever the hell they need to get instead of hopping.

A reporter with BBN (Australia) noted that he actually managed to peek into a mama kangaroo's pocket and he could not believe that it was filled with ice cubes.

Now the question is this...how the hell did the bloody, blooming ice cubes get into the mama kanga's pocket.

Oh well, that doesn't matter, lets just say thank goodness that this kangaroo is nice and cool.