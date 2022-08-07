Climate Change is a Problem for Whacking

In the good old days, when the mafia owned Las Vegas, a wiseguy could whack an enemy, dump his body in a barrel and throw him into Lake Mead. It would take a long time and a lot of decomposition, before the body was found. If ever.

Now that water levels are getting lower and lower – like the miniskirt – barrels are being found in Lake Mead, and Los Vegas police are confused. Who killed and who got killed? Lake Mead straddles the border between Nevada and Arizona, so they bodies and killers could have come from either state. But cops are being realistic.

“It’s Vegas, baby. If you can’t make it there, you’re dead and thrown into a shallow grave in the desert, or if you don’t got the time to dig, you go for an eternal swim.”

Police agencies throughout America are closely watching bodies of water as they recede. And they expect to find a lot more bodies. Will this close cold cases? Who knows? The deep is silent and holds its secrets like a great card hand, close to the chest.