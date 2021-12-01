Just Call Me Pruneface: 2nd In A Series

BILLINGSGATE POST: Pruneface was a high-ranking Nazi saboteur working surreptitiously in the U.S. during the Second World War. His code-name was "Boche" (the French word for "German"). Although he looked like a prune, his deep wrinkles were the result of a skin condition. This was well before Botox, and so he had to cope with it. But unlike Flyface, he didn’t mind being called “Pruneface.” He thought that the chicks loved running their fingers through his deep crevices.

Unbeknownst to the FBI, Pruneface was put into cryogenic slumber by Nazi scientist Dr. Kryos Freezdrei, who reanimated Pruneface in 1983 in order to gain customers (such as the Splendid Splinter, Ted Williams and then Senator Joe Biden) for his cryogenics lab. Ted Williams was decapitated at the cryonics lab where his head was stored separately in a steel can filled with liquid nitrogen at a temperature of 320 degrees below zero. President Biden’s brain has not yet thawed out, somewhat hampering his ability to think.

But I digress. After Pruneface was later re-captured by Israeli Mossad agents, he was held captive in a secret location in Europe. The Israelis hoped that Pruneface would help recover art treasures that had been stolen by the Nazis during the War. Like Sgt. Shultz, Pruneface said, “I know nothing!”

Pruneface died after falling from an air gondola in the Bavarian mountains near Berchtesgaden while attempting to escape. His last words were "Sieg Heil.”

He was survived by his wife, Mrs. Pruneface, his Granddaughter, Prunella, and his Great-granddaughter, Prune Hilda.

Dr. Slim: “Of possible interest to the CIA and Interpol, Pruneface spelled backwards = Ecafenurp.

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. That will keep their cryptologists busy for a while.”