B.O. Plenty: He Had It All - 3rd In A Series

BILLINGSGATE POST: All of Dick Tracy’s villains had major character flaws. But it was the physical flaws that separated the men from the boys.

B.O. Plenty had it all, but just mostly. Life was good for him. At an early age he distinguished himself by being the ugliest, most corrupt child in his age group. From pre-school on to when he got kicked out of his eighth-grade class for near terminal halitosis and body odors, he easily out-stunk his entire class; a thankless honor for which he got no trophy.

How badly did he stink? When plotting with Flyface, even the flies that swarmed Flyface were repelled by his odiferous overflow. But that didn’t stop him from having sex. It is a known fact that women are turned on by smelly armpits and bad breath. Otherwise, the human race would be extinct.

Bob Oscar (B.O.) Plenty was one of eight sons (and at least one daughter). He was a lean man with wiry hair. Some say that if he might have been a latter-day Wile E Coyote if he had chosen his parents better.

Not much about Bob Oscar Plenty's past is known. When asked why he never closed a door after walking through, he replied that he was born on the side of a hill with sling-shot gates. Separated from his father when the family changed trains in Chicago, his father Morin claimed to only have seen B.O. once since then. B.O. and his twin brother Goodin robbed a gas station in 1938; the beginning of a life of crime.

B.O met his future wife, the mandolin-playing, loud-singing Gravel Gertie through an internet mating service. Like B.O., Gertie had been a law-breaker who had been at odds with Dick Tracy, but she had since reformed. B.O. and Gertie initially despised each other and each thought the other was the ugliest human on Earth.

Eventually, as Gravel Gertie grew accustomed to his stench, the two grew closer, and Gertie eventually accepted B.O.'s marriage proposal. On the day they were married (which was broadcast nationwide over the radio) B.O. was arrested for the outstanding charges against him, specifically the attempted murder of Breathless Mahoney.

Nine months later, Gertie gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter they named Sparkle. Dick Tracy and others feared what manner of offspring B.O. and Gertie would have, but to their shock and surprise, the little girl was beautiful.

Eventually, B.O. Plenty passed away. He was survived by Wife, Gravel Girtie, Daughter, Sparkle Plenty, and his Son, Attitude Plenty. Also, Cousins Stink Plenty and Aroma Plenty and an Unknown Relation, Smelzer Plenty.

Dr. Slim: “He may have not been the perfect husband and father, but he stunk, nonetheless.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. After he checked out, they threw away the mold. Today, he would be just another stinkin’ liberal.”

