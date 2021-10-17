Lego enthusiast left distraught by explosions in Toy Town

A model-maker that built a whole Lego Town in Falkirk Town Hall has been left devastated after his £120,000 creation was left destroyed and burned to the ground in an act of terrorism.

"The Lego Town had everything most towns have. Mosque, Chapel, Salvation Army HQ, Football Ground, Railway, Theatre and there was even a real pond with swans and ducks. We had cars, buses and there was even a Police Helicopter sitting on a heli-pad! It was all wired-up to the electrical supply so each house and street lighting lit up when it was dark. It was smert, especially when the floodlights came on..."

The town was one week away from completion, when an Ebay Lego Supplier said it needed 'a little something extra' to make it more real, and sold Marty Leggat a gang of Lego Terrorists complete with mobile telephones, AK-47’s, laptops and suicide waistcoats filled with dynamite.

"Most towns and cities have to be aware of the terrorist threat, so we thought it would be a great idea to help people spot what that threat may look like. It was just meant to be a learning curve for local people, but it soon turned awry when they were plugged-in and the mobiles started ringing..."

Marty then claimed that there was an explosion outside the Police Station, but he didn't much mind that. Then the Municipal Buildings, Railway Station, BP then more key areas of the town - before the Power Station was targeted and the whole Toon lit up!

"It was like Palestine. Bombs and rifles going off everywhere. I had to hide under a table. I was terrified. I mean, I blame the Lego Dealer on Ebay for all this, but the insurance won't pay out because the dealer wasn't an Official Lego supplier. I'm ruined..."

Police from another Toy Toon had to be drafted-in and found that the main problem was the terrorists were all strapped into LIVE Acme Explosives and not Plastic ones.