The Hezbollah Terrorist Group Officially Changes Its Name To The Nicer Sounding Hezzy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 September 2021

image for The Hezbollah Terrorist Group Officially Changes Its Name To The Nicer Sounding Hezzy
This is a recent snapshot of Hezbollah's elite fighting group known as "The Sand Mites."

GECKO GULCH, Lebanon – (Satire World) – The Terrorist organization known as Hezbollah, has decided to take the advice of a Portuguese consulting firm and change their name.

Bipoli Yayamana, a spokesperson for the Lebanon-based group, said that the terrorist leaders have been wanting to change the group’s name for the past 3 years.

They feel that the name Hezbollah conjures up an evil-sounding group and even though a rose by any other name smells just as sweet, a terrorist group by a not-so-harsh sounding name is a very good thing.

So after going over a list with 700 possible new names, the powers-that-be settled on the name submitted by an English dandy, Reginald Libbateets, and the winning name is Hezzy.

SIDENOTE: Everyone including the disgraced fuckface Donald Trump agrees that the name Hezzy sounds a million times better than the old name Hezbollah.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpHezbollahTerrorism

