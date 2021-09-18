The Hezbollah Terrorist Group Officially Changes Its Name To The Nicer Sounding Hezzy

GECKO GULCH, Lebanon – (Satire World) – The Terrorist organization known as Hezbollah, has decided to take the advice of a Portuguese consulting firm and change their name.

Bipoli Yayamana, a spokesperson for the Lebanon-based group, said that the terrorist leaders have been wanting to change the group’s name for the past 3 years.

They feel that the name Hezbollah conjures up an evil-sounding group and even though a rose by any other name smells just as sweet, a terrorist group by a not-so-harsh sounding name is a very good thing.

So after going over a list with 700 possible new names, the powers-that-be settled on the name submitted by an English dandy, Reginald Libbateets, and the winning name is Hezzy.

SIDENOTE: Everyone including the disgraced fuckface Donald Trump agrees that the name Hezzy sounds a million times better than the old name Hezbollah.