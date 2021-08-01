Terrorist gets surprised by the meaning of "Terrorism" in a dictionary

Funny story written by Mansa Musa

Sunday, 1 August 2021

image for Terrorist gets surprised by the meaning of "Terrorism" in a dictionary
We look it up in the dictionary

Recently there has been a heated debate about what exactly is terrorism. After a lot of discussion with countless arguments in live TV and social media, America has finally come to terms and finally look it up at the dictionary.

The results are surprising. After veryfing with Googul™ the definition of Terrorism is "The unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims."

After revealing this information we looked up for comment to a terrorist: "I didn't even gave it a thought, it makes you think. I realize that many things I have done that I thought weren't terrorism, they surely are"- He revealed us.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

