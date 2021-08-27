The CIA Rounds Up 27 Taliban Operatives in Green Bay

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 27 August 2021

image for The CIA Rounds Up 27 Taliban Operatives in Green Bay
These Taliban terrorist removed their iconic headdress, their blanket outfits, and their beards and now they blend in.

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – (Satire News) – Reports that there were over two dozen Taliban terrorists in the Green Bay area first surfaced around Valentine’s Day.

An article appeared in Afro Sheen Magazine stating that the Taliban terrorists are good at blending in and disguising themselves as law-abiding Turks.

The Talibanners have even purchased Green Bay Packers season tickets and they have learned football cheers like “Go Pack,” “Defense! Defense! Defense,” and “Hey bros sack that friggin’ quarterback.”

The Taliban dudes also have adopted words and phrases that only Wisconsinites use like “Aw geez,” “Where's the bubbler,” "Ya der hay," and “Well ya look at the tits on that sexy ice skating honey girl.”

The article went on to say that the terrorist also pretend that they love eating cheese, in the form of grilled cheese sandwiches, Cheetos, cheese balls, and cheese enchiladas.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

