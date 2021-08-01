Switzerland’s Moonshot Rocket Lifts Off The Launch Pad and Quickly Crashes Into The Alps

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 1 August 2021

image for Switzerland’s Moonshot Rocket Lifts Off The Launch Pad and Quickly Crashes Into The Alps
Swiss officials have stated that they will begin construction on The Tulip 2, with money taken from the Veterans Fund.

WOODEN CLOG, Switzerland – (Sci-Tech Satire) – Swiss news agencies are reporting that Switzerland’s attempt to land a space ship on the moon has sizzled big time.

National authorities with the Swiss Moon Federation (SMF) commented that they are embarrassed-as-hell at the failure of their $700,000 unmanned space ship The Tulip 1, which crashed into the Alps 7.3 seconds after lifting off from the launch pad.

SMF Spokesperson Lila F. Shawcolot, 41, explained red-faced, that scientists believe that the problem was with the Tulip 1’s windshield wiper system, which for some reason failed to function properly.

She noted that they had gone through rigorous tests, and they are looking into the rumor that that Afghanistan terrorists may have sabotaged the WW’s, as space program officials refer to the windshield wipers.

Meanwhile, President Biden will be sending Vice-President Kamala Harris to help the Swiss government conduct a thorough investigation into the failure of the unmanned Swiss moon shot.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AlpsRocketSpaceSwitzerlandTerrorism

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more