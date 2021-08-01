Switzerland’s Moonshot Rocket Lifts Off The Launch Pad and Quickly Crashes Into The Alps

WOODEN CLOG, Switzerland – (Sci-Tech Satire) – Swiss news agencies are reporting that Switzerland’s attempt to land a space ship on the moon has sizzled big time.

National authorities with the Swiss Moon Federation (SMF) commented that they are embarrassed-as-hell at the failure of their $700,000 unmanned space ship The Tulip 1, which crashed into the Alps 7.3 seconds after lifting off from the launch pad.

SMF Spokesperson Lila F. Shawcolot, 41, explained red-faced, that scientists believe that the problem was with the Tulip 1’s windshield wiper system, which for some reason failed to function properly.

She noted that they had gone through rigorous tests, and they are looking into the rumor that that Afghanistan terrorists may have sabotaged the WW’s, as space program officials refer to the windshield wipers.

Meanwhile, President Biden will be sending Vice-President Kamala Harris to help the Swiss government conduct a thorough investigation into the failure of the unmanned Swiss moon shot.