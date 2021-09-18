MANHATTAN, New York – (Satire News) – Acting on a tip from information guru Andy Cohen, the Internet has taken steps to shut down a website that is run by members of four of the world’s most notorious terrorist groups.

The four groups include the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Isis, and Hezbollah. And the website is www.terroristmothereffers.sic.

Cohen said that he received a private text message from Simshana Shake Velvetta, who is one of the world’s leading counterspies.

He mentioned that the site just happens to be the favorite site of individuals including Donald Jonathan Trump, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Jordan, who is known as the “Naked Wrestler” going back to his college days, stated that the Jim Jordan they are talking about is not him, but a gay auto mechanic from Brooklyn.

SIDENOTE: As soon as the Internet learned of Cohen’s info, they took steps to shut the hate-filled site down, and within 19 seconds the bitch was gone.