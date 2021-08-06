US Military Drones Totally Destroy Two Terrorist-Controlled Towns In Iraq

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The FBI and The CIA have confirmed that at least 16 American military drones invaded Iraq and destroyed 9 Iraqi military bases, 4 Iraqi bullet factories, 2 Iraqi Motel 6’s, and an Iraqi camelburger restaurant that was actually a front for illegal prostitution, and which also served as a counterfeit scratch-off ticket distribution center.

US General Logan S. Rippaseeni, informed the news media that the attacks against elements of Isis, Al-Qaeda, and the Taliban were a total success.

The four-star general did apologize for the fact that a lot of the Iraqi sand will have to be replaced because it was ruined by two of the sulfuric acid bombs dropped by one of the drones.

Meanwhile President Biden, VP Harris, and actor Robert De Niro, who is an unofficial (and unpaid) advisor to the president, all expressed their thanks to General Rippaseeni, and the directors of the military drones.

BuzzFuzz reported that the two Iraqi towns that were totally destroyed are Ramabala and Ali Sukabu City.

SIDENOTE: Video of the drone attacks can be viewed at www.usdronesknockthehelloutofiraquishit.pow

