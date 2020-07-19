Mitch McConnell Now Says That The GOP Will Lose the Presidential Election and The Senate

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 19 July 2020

image for Mitch McConnell Now Says That The GOP Will Lose the Presidential Election and The Senate
Pelosi says that Mitchie needs to wear a second mask on the upper part of his face to hide his ugliness.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mitch McConnell should have left politics years and years ago, while he still had the ability to reason in a sensible, non-racist way.

He should have left when he told the iRumors News Agency that most Democrats can’t count to 70, or spell words like hoax, GOP, or KKK.

"Mitch the Bitch" should have left politics when he said that he was going to outlaw watermelons in his home state of Kentucky.

But old “Turtle Face” didn’t. And now, every day he makes himself look more and more like those dumb, country bumpkin, backwoods cousins, Gomer and Goober Pyle, of Mayberry.

McConnell, recently told Anderson Cooper that the way Trump is dividing the country, with his blatant racist rants and actions, the GOP will not only lose the presidential election, but the Senate as well.

And, he pointed out that if that happens, then his base better think about moving to Canada, Greenland, or Wales, because the red states will be known as the dead states.

McConnell wants to squash the silly ass rumor going around, that he is thinking about getting his face lipo-sucked.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Spoof news topics
Anderson CooperDemocratsDonald TrumpMitch McConnell

