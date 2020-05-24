The Hymie COWVID19 tragedy

Written by Aspartame Boy

Sunday, 24 May 2020

Next week: how we remodeled our home to isolate hymie

Old McDonald’s White Farm -

We knew Hymie was special when we brought him in from the fields that warm September, when we were young and shallow fellows.

All of us wanted to be the one chosen to eat him. But I was the one who drew the long straw.

As I held the warm globe in my hands, I sensed that it was too warm. So I quickly ran to get my thermometer, and applied it. Four degrees above normal!

All thoughts of eating Hymie instantly fled my mind. I grabbed Hymie and took him through a drive-through test area. He tested positive for COWVID19!!

Thus began the long saga of Hymie and his struggle with COWVID19.

I soon learned of other papayas that had tested positive, which only Increased my anxiety!

..to be continued

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Spoof news topics
Big PharmaBill GatesInsanityNWOpsychotownVirus




