Man Considering Going Into Marble Production

A man who has an uncanny sense of identifying social trends just before they happen, has said he is considering setting up a manufacturing works in order to go into full production of small, glass marbles.

Marbles is a game of tact and skill traditionally played by young boys, but, during the Covid-19 lockdown, many other people, bored out of their wits, have turned to marbles, after exhausting all other possibilities.

Moys Kenwood, 56, said:

"I've been reading about how people, confined in their homes, and unable to fraternize with others, are desperately seeking something novel to keep themselves occupied. They've tried everything, but nothing interests them for long."

According to what he's read on the internet, schoolboy marbles is king.

But, he says, there's a hitch

"Because marbles are so small, and, by their very nature, tend to roll into often inaccessible places, they are being lost in huge numbers."

That's where he comes in.

"I intend to set up a manufacturing base that will produce billions of marbles each week, to replace those that people are losing."

Asked why he thought people were losing their marbles, he said:

"I don't know, really."