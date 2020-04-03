Coronavirus COVID-19: What Does It Want?

As the worldwide pandemic starts to unfold, and the Coronavirus continues to do its dirty work right across the globe, some in the scientific community are hard at work trying to establish just what it is that the virus wants, and why it hasn't already realised that, for it, the game is up.

Having sprung up in China between four and six months ago, Covid-19, as it has been named, started to make inroads into the bulging Chinese population, but quickly tired of that, and made for Europe, where it made Italy its temporary base.

It then extended its campaign into other areas of Europe, but also as far away as Australia and the United States of America. All it seemed to have on its mind waskill, if it could, although many survived its attack.

But theorists have come up blank when trying to discover its motive. It isn't interested in property, it doesn't claim territory, and it has made no demands to any government on the planet.

All it wants to do is kill .

This is silly, because, as a microbacterial virus, it needs a host in which to exist. If it were, somehow, successful in infecting and wiping out the whole of humanity and the rest of the animal kingdom, it would, at some point, face the ultimate dilemma: what next?

Having destroyed anything and everything it needed to permit its own existence, Covid-19 would, presumably, have reached the end of the line.

And, having had the intelligence and capability to overcome, with such ease, the dominant specie on Planet Earth during the last 5,000 years, wouldn't it be odd if it didn't know this, and had a plan up its sleeve?

What could it possibly be?

Employing all the logic we have, wouldn't it be more beneficial to the virus to slow down a bit, regroup, and have a think about things? Shouldn't it consider its future, instead of brazenly stubbing-out anything that might provide it with sanctuary? Who knows what kibd of deal might be done, if Covid-19 were to approach world leaders and 'negotiate a peaceful solution'?

If it doesn't, it's as dead as the rest of us.