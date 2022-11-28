THE BLACKLIST Television Series Has A Season 10

Ug! Season 9 of The Blacklist is over and done with. Boo hoo. Humbug!

But ah ha!

There is a season 10 coming in February 2023. Regrettably, protagonist Raymond Reddington, performed by actor James Spader, will not be going into the shenanigans of Donald Trump and his people. So successful at capturing other slippery characters worldwide, a storyline could have been written about Reddington versus Donald Trump.

Raymond Reddington is like Santa Claus, who takes care of all the people who are naughty and not nice. Unfortunately, those people are on his Blacklist. Hence the name of the series. Reddington’s kind of justice is okay because he works with a green light connection to the FBI.

This Santa Claus could begin an entire series with the crimes of Donald Trump, who was recently able to turn his Bedminster Golf Club into a cemetery.

What?

Yes. If Trump buried the mother of his three older children at his Bedminster Golf Club, who and what else might be buried under that manicured green turf? Top secret documents?

Also, isn’t it about time Reddington stops Putin? This guy stops crime bosses of every shape, size, and color who might be on his Blacklist, but with the invasion of Ukraine, Putin ranks right up and above the avocado cartel guy who figured in the final episodes of season nine.

Putin vs. avocados? Come on! As Biden might say. Get after the real stuff.

In a future series, Reddington might have time to include a few episodes about Kim Jong-un after taking care of Trump and Putin.

Come on.

