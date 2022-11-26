RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Tells Trump To Go Away - He's Boring As Shit!

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - Republican National chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, has made it abundantly clear that she and all of the members of the GOP have moved on from Trump the loser (aka Trump the Twice Impeached) and now want him to simply go the fuck away.

She added that Melania's cuckold husband has become even more boring than a room full of atheist midgets.

McDaniel, who the Trumpturd once said resembled a volcano with tits, says that the party will probably lean either towards Ron "The SOB" DeSantis or else Nikki "Horse Face" Haley.

Meanwhile, Melania is getting ready to release a bunch of explicitly compromosing pix of her husband and his boyfriend Sen. Lindsay "Sissy Pants" Graham.