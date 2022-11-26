Russian President Vladimir Nikita Putin Is Secretly Planning To Invade Cambodia

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 November 2022

image for Russian President Vladimir Nikita Putin Is Secretly Planning To Invade Cambodia
Putin said that his goal is to totally destroy Cambodia's lucrative bamboo industry.

MOSCOW, Russia - (Satire News) - The Kremlin Voice reports that a secret document has been found in which President Vladimir Nikita Putin is planning on invading Cambodia within the near future.

Putski, as VP Kamala Harris calls him, revealed that he wants to invade the third-rate country in order to take the focus off his invasion of the Ukraine.

The Commie midget (Putin) is beginning to realize that the Ukraine with the help of its allies (i.e. the US, Switzerland, Canada, Kenya, Afghanistan, Costa Rica, and the United Kingdom) is getting his pinko ass kicked (big time!).

In Weather News: A magnitude 7.7 earthquake that hit off the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula has created a tsunami that is heading towards Key West, Florida, and it could possibly totally destroy that sinforious town.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Cambodia Vladimir Putin

