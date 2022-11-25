Fox News Reports That Trump Is No Longer Relevant - He's Just An Ugly-As-Shit Has Been!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 November 2022

image for Fox News Reports That Trump Is No Longer Relevant - He's Just An Ugly-As-Shit Has Been!
Fox News owner Rupert Murdock says he is planning on firing the pantywaist Tucker Carlson.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The Fox News Network has just put out a memo stating to all Fox employees that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump is no longer relevant.

The Corporation wants everyone to know that the "Pussy Grabber" has just simply become a fucked up "Has Been," who needs to seriously think about committing himself into The Henry and Betty Ford Clinic For The Criminally Insane, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The TrumpTraitor knows that he will soon be changing his address from Mar-a-Lago to Sing Sing Prison.

Even his daughter (Ivanka) refers to her sperm donor father, as a damn, fucked up con-artist, who needs to do something about his addiction to Preparation H suppositories.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFOX News

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more