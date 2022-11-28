North Korea Launches a Missile That Goes Haywire and Destroys a North Korean Whorehouse

PYONGYANG, North Korea - (World Satire) - President Kim Jong-un is madder than a thoroughbred racehorse with diarrhea.

The Kimster has just learned that his space program, The Nice Rice Space Agency, launched a missile that went haywire and ended up totally destroying one of Pyongyang's most popular houses of ill-repute (aka whorehouses).

The whorehouse named House of Habitual Humping, was hit by the wayward missile at approximately 3:41 am.

Screaming, shouting, and yelling could be heard as far as seven blocks down the street at an all-night McDonalds.

A spokesperson for Kim said that there will be an investigation and the guilty parties will be sent to Siberia, where they will be imprisoned in the nude.