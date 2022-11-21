Meghan Markle Says That Queen Elizabeth Once Told Her In Confidence That Her BFF Piers Morgan Has a Huge Member

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 21 November 2022

image for Meghan Markle Says That Queen Elizabeth Once Told Her In Confidence That Her BFF Piers Morgan Has a Huge Member
This is a photo of "Sandy" the camel that Queen Elizabeth gave to her BFF Piers Morgan.

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx reports that she recently spoke with Meghan Markle and she was told that her majesty, the late queen had told her in confidence back in May, that her best friend Piers Morgan was quite well-endowed in the member (pecker) department.

Markle said that Queen Elizabeth had told her that she loved inviting Piers to go to Buck House and swim in the official palace swimming pool.

The wife of Prince Harry, noted that the queen used to buy presents for Morgan for no reason at all.

QE once gave Piers a breeding camel which had been given to her by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

