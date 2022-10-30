Queen Elizabeth Left Her Adopted Son $21 Million

LONDON - (Satire News) - King Charles III, who is the executor of her majesty's estate will, has just informed the news media that Queen Elizabeth left her adopted son Billiando Chekchov the sum of $12 million.

Elizabeth adopted Billiando the first week in August. She said that when she saw his photo in warn-torn Ukraine, that she immediately noticed that he looked exactly like her eldest grandson.

King Charles III, took care of the necessary adoption papers, and in no time, Billiando was on his way from the Ukraine to Buckingham Palace.

The queen's adopted son quickly adopted to Brit flavored things like crumpets, fish and chips, "Britain's Got Talent," and his adopted mum's love for the Manchester United Red Devils, and the heavy metal band, Camel Toe. ■