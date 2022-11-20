King Charles Has Named The Monthly Buckingham Palace Fox Hunt In Honor of His Mum, Queen Elizabeth

Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 20 November 2022

image for King Charles Has Named The Monthly Buckingham Palace Fox Hunt In Honor of His Mum, Queen Elizabeth
The queen loved Buffy more than Popeye loved Olive.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE, (Satire News) - Everyone knows that the late queen's pride and joy was her monthly participation in the Buck House fox hunts.

Queen Elizabeth's best friend, Piers Morgan, told the BBC, that outside of having her feet massaged by a Swedish foot masseuse, nothing brought Queen Lizzy more joy and physical fulfillment that her monthly fox hunts.

The queen loved it, even after being tossed from her favorite fox hunt horse, Buffy, a total of four times.

And so it is only fitting and proper that King Charles III, has decided to name the monthly Buckingham Palace fox hunt, The Commemorative Monthly Queen Elizabeth Buckingham Place Fox Hunt.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

