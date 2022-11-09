A Philadelphia Man Ate 40 Chickens in 40 Days

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 9 November 2022

image for A Philadelphia Man Ate 40 Chickens in 40 Days
Ah, you love to see it.

Philadelphia restaurant owner, Alexander Foninsky, recently ate 40 cooked chickens in 40 days to spread Joy in the World.

He is locally called ‘Rotisserie Man.'

He has not explained how eating 40 chickens spreads Joy in the World - but just stated it as a fact.

He has been so hounded by the press he is currently hiding out in a chicken coop on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

He said to a reporter he trusted - that the sounds of the laying hens were soothing to him right now.

The media is alert and waiting to see who will step up and eat 40 pigs in 40 days - or 40 cows in 40 days.

It is an Animal Eating Arms Race. Fame awaits someone.

One man in China has already claimed to have eaten 40 dogs in 40 days.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

