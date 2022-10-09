Cardigan Wearer has a surprisingly firm hand shake

Cardigan-wearing gadabout Shane Watson has surprised people for years with the strength of his handshake.

The 69-year-old Bay City Rollers fan who reads Alan Bennet stories for the excitement is not usually known for many interesting or impressive things. Near neighbour, Gary Johnson takes up the story.

'I first met Shane about 13 years ago when he moved into the street, and on first meeting him, I thought he was quite an unprepossessing chap. I mean, a Cardigan? At his age? He's not Roger Whittaker, is he? Anyway, we went to shake hands, and I could swear I lost feeling in my knuckles for a good few hours.'

Taking up the story Shane said 'I was SAS combat trained, but I am here under the Witness Programme, so a Cardigan seems the ideal cover story, as does the taste in music and literature.'

Shane will be moving soon, according to a stern-looking man at his house, later that day.