Man hasn't put his clock back

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 30 October 2022

image for Man hasn't put his clock back
Oi Barry, it is quite an easy thing to remember, you know.

Barry Humphry Brassingthwaite has shocked his house by forgetting to put the clocks, back again, as he has done all of his life.

Barry's daughter Tracey told us 'My Dad is a great bloke, but every year we have to remind him to put the clocks back, and then forward in the Spring'.

'What's the problem?' asked Barry 'It is such a faff, do you know how many clocks we have in this house? 15, 15 clocks we have in this house. It would take me all of five minutes to do that, and there is Football happening somewhere today, isn't there?'

'Dad' asked Tracy later 'You've forgotten to carve the Pumpkin again, haven't you? Every year we ask, and every year you forget.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

