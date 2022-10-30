Man hasn't put his clock back

Barry Humphry Brassingthwaite has shocked his house by forgetting to put the clocks, back again, as he has done all of his life.

Barry's daughter Tracey told us 'My Dad is a great bloke, but every year we have to remind him to put the clocks back, and then forward in the Spring'.

'What's the problem?' asked Barry 'It is such a faff, do you know how many clocks we have in this house? 15, 15 clocks we have in this house. It would take me all of five minutes to do that, and there is Football happening somewhere today, isn't there?'

'Dad' asked Tracy later 'You've forgotten to carve the Pumpkin again, haven't you? Every year we ask, and every year you forget.'